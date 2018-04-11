Rowan Companies (RDC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media coverage about Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rowan Companies earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4440279513772 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

RDC traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. 3,060,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,879. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rowan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,625.07, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Rowan Companies will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

RDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rowan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

In other Rowan Companies news, CFO Stephen M. Butz sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $47,686.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

