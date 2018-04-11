Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Price

News headlines about Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tyler Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.7873429817029 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

TYL stock opened at $212.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7,832.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $214.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.56 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total value of $4,727,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,582 shares of company stock worth $23,816,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

