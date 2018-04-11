Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) Stock Price

Headlines about Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wyndham Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8304440653004 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

NYSE:WYN traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.49. The stock had a trading volume of 948,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The company has a market cap of $10,955.62, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $127.96.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 92.39%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on WYN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wyndham Worldwide to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

In related news, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,863 shares of Wyndham Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $336,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myra J. Biblowit sold 2,500 shares of Wyndham Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,541. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-wyndham-worldwide-wyn-stock-price-updated.html.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.