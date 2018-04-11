Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Media stories about Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ally Financial earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1151975027379 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,949. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $11,643.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Stephens raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. UBS started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.12.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

