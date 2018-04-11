Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cadence Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1222527652636 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NYSE:CADE opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,249.51 and a P/E ratio of 18.18.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $113.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-cadence-bancorp-cade-stock-price-updated.html.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company is focused on providing range of banking and wealth management services to businesses, individuals, business owners and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Financial Services and Corporate. The Banking segment offers a range of deposit products and lending services through its commercial banking, retail banking and private banking business lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.