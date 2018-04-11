Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chemours (NYSE:CC) Share Price

Media stories about Chemours (NYSE:CC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chemours earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.0632343264267 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,463. Chemours has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $8,894.40, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Chemours had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 115.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,445,251.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $688,637.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,280.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-chemours-cc-share-price-updated.html.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.