FB Financial (FBK) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FB Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.366342978973 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

FBK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,247. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,243.10, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 million. equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

