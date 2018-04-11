Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Limbach (LMB) Stock Price

News articles about Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Limbach earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.1698621736124 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 19,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Limbach has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $104.16, a PE ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Limbach had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $131.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

