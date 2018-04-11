Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.08

Headlines about Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Revolution Lighting Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.5492551702497 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

RVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of RVLT remained flat at $$3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. 83,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,865. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Lighting Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Depalma purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert V. Lapenta purchased 26,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,606.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,001,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,106.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,121,476 shares of company stock worth $4,019,057. Company insiders own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

