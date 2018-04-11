Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ryanair (RYAAY) Share Price

Media stories about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.7568889232802 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.06. 211,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,100.33, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 20.99%. analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

