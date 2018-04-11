Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price

Media headlines about SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SL Green Realty earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8437714155092 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 482,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,167. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $89.46 and a 1 year high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8,531.39, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.69.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $318,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,365 shares in the company, valued at $127,941.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Holliday purchased 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,576.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

