State Auto Financial (STFC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

News headlines about State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. State Auto Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.1098384289378 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. 43,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,464. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,203.29, a P/E ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STFC. BidaskClub upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, insider Melissa A. Centers sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $29,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Burton Garland acquired 9,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $256,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,691 shares of company stock worth $352,777. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

