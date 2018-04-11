Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Price

News articles about United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Fire & Casualty earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.554189997808 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. 54,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,192.05, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.48. United Fire & Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74.

United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter. United Fire & Casualty had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of United Fire & Casualty in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of United Fire & Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire & Casualty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of United Fire & Casualty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other United Fire & Casualty news, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $337,417.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Conner sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $202,318.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-united-fire-group-ufcs-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

United Fire & Casualty Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire & Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire & Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.