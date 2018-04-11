A Schulman (SHLM) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News headlines about A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. A Schulman earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.702298496224 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SHLM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. A Schulman has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,268.12, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $674.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.10 million. A Schulman had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that A Schulman will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised A Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on A Schulman from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded A Schulman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. A Schulman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

A Schulman Company Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

