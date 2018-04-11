AK Steel (AKS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

Press coverage about AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AK Steel earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8964794090616 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:AKS opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,358.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. AK Steel has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.54.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 0.16%. AK Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that AK Steel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKS shares. Longbow Research raised AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.53 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group cut AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.64 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut AK Steel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

