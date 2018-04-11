Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Headlines about Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Catalyst Biosciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8877424118911 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $49.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $10.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

CBIO stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 94,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,735. The stock has a market cap of $279.50, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.52. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.45. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 2,117.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,619,471.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 71,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $2,191,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that completed a Phase I clinical trials evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and coagulation activity in severe hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors.

