Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eastman Chemical (EMN) Stock Price

Headlines about Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Eastman Chemical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern's scale.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

NYSE EMN traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.14. 893,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,104. The company has a market capitalization of $14,681.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 15.44%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

In other news, SVP David A. Golden sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $906,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,469.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Damon Cary Warmack sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $277,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,935 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

