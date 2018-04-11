Histogenics (HSGX) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

News articles about Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Histogenics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.185682273802 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ HSGX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,398. Histogenics has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. analysts forecast that Histogenics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HSGX shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Histogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Histogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

