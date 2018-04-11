Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hewlett-Packard earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the computer maker an impact score of 45.8443634446835 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett-Packard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett-Packard from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett-Packard in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett-Packard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett-Packard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett-Packard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Hewlett-Packard stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 3,767,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,661,063. Hewlett-Packard has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,288.30, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Hewlett-Packard had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Hewlett-Packard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett-Packard will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Hewlett-Packard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

In related news, insider Ron Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Enrique Lores sold 302,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $7,060,435.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,282.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-hp-hpq-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Hewlett-Packard Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett-Packard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett-Packard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.