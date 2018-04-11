Natural Alternatives International (NAII) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

Media headlines about Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Natural Alternatives International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3854081232859 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NAII stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 7,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,204. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $81.72, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of -0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

