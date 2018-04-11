Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Share Price

News headlines about Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pinnacle West Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9999615551336 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

PNW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 762,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $73.81 and a 12 month high of $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,910.44, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.12 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 24,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,918,149.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,474,097.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 39,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $3,018,380.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,467.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-pinnacle-west-capital-pnw-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.