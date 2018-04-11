Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Share Price

Media coverage about Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plantronics earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.1661520053097 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Plantronics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of PLT stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $60.24. 338,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,979.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Plantronics has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $61.86.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $226.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.17 million. Plantronics had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. equities analysts predict that Plantronics will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Plantronics news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shantanu Sarkar sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $608,318 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

