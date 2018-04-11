Playags (NYSE:AGS) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

News articles about Playags (NYSE:AGS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Playags earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 48.0951941840838 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AGS stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.06. Playags has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Playags will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGS shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Playags in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Playags from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Playags has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc is a designer and supplier of EGMs and other products and services for the gaming industry. The Company is focused on supplying electronic gaming machines (EGMs), including slot machines, video bingo machines, and other electronic gaming devices, to the Native American gaming market. Its product line-up to include Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos permitted to operate Class III EGMs, table game products and interactive products.

