Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United Rentals (URI) Stock Price

News headlines about United Rentals (NYSE:URI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Rentals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.1778163091213 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. UBS raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on United Rentals from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on United Rentals from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $171.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.18.

Shares of URI traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.97. 1,005,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,810. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $190.74. The stock has a market cap of $14,516.49, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.09. United Rentals had a return on equity of 40.20% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jessica Graziano sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $296,343.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $508,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,448 shares of company stock worth $18,659,953. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

