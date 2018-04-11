Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wageworks (WAGE) Share Price

Media headlines about Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wageworks earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.6934597587246 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wageworks in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Wageworks in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wageworks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE WAGE opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Wageworks has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,720.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-wageworks-wage-share-price.html.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits.

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.