Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sonic Drive-In earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.2824356200498 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ SONC opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $974.57, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Sonic Drive-In has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.34 million. Sonic Drive-In had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 16.01%. Sonic Drive-In’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that Sonic Drive-In will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Sonic Drive-In from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sonic Drive-In from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Drive-In from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonic Drive-In from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other Sonic Drive-In news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $118,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $238,372.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Drive-In Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

