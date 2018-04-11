Source Energy Services (SHLE) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHLE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Source Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Source Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.33.

TSE:SHLE traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.70. 633,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,002. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$10.80.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

