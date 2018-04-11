South Texas Money Management Ltd. Has $65.47 Million Holdings in Bank of America (BAC)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,789 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 3.0% of South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $65,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4,013.1% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $115,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $128,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $303,520.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Instinet cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Vetr cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.21 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.97.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

