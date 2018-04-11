Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stanley (NYSE:SXE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Stanley (NYSE:SXE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stanley earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the energy company an impact score of 47.7639074323436 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:SXE opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Stanley has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $130.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 4.22.

Stanley (NYSE:SXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Stanley had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $172.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. equities analysts expect that Stanley will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/southcross-energy-partners-sxe-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

Stanley Company Profile

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company also offers natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.