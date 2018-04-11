Raymond James & Associates Purchases 48,943 Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,188 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Southwest Airlines worth $19,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,879,666 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,955,625,000 after purchasing an additional 585,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,286,126 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $542,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,296 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,310,517 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $478,473,000 after acquiring an additional 654,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $352,024,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,601,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,745,000 after acquiring an additional 408,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $1,174,762.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,047.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. 3,596,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126,945. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32,249.11, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.71 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Vetr upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.23 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Purchases 48,943 Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/southwest-airlines-co-luv-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-associates-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.