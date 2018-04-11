Spark Energy (SPKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Spark Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPKE remained flat at $$11.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,945. Spark Energy has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $399.28, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.08%.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

