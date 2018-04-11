MML Investors Services LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf (RWX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,890,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 222,910 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,226,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 79,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 330,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

RWX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 715,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,491. Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2013 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

Spdr Dj International Real Estate Etf Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

