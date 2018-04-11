SPDR Series Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (VLU)

SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:VLU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4859 per share on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

VLU stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $99.71. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614. SPDR Series Trust has a 1-year low of $89.64 and a 1-year high of $108.76.

