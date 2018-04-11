BB&T Securities LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.41 and a fifty-two week high of $166.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2948 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

