STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,757 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,221,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,527.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,142,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $265.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $232.51 and a 52-week high of $286.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

WARNING: “STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,757 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-holdings-increased-by-sta-wealth-management-llc-updated.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.