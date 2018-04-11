SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $30,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 110,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 322,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,355,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,333,898. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $232.51 and a 12-month high of $286.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

