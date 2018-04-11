Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 149.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 161,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,320,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $263.76. 91,140,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,566,648. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $232.51 and a one year high of $286.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-stake-lifted-by-institute-for-wealth-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.