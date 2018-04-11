SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (SPYX)

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2459 per share on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.05. 4,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,897. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $69.64.

