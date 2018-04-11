SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend has a fifty-two week low of $86.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.5479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

SPDR S&P Dividend Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

