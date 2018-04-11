Spectris (SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SXS. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Spectris in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($40.99) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,710 ($38.30) to GBX 2,750 ($38.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,830 ($40.00) to GBX 2,880 ($40.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,800 ($39.58) to GBX 2,900 ($40.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,809.17 ($39.71).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,724 ($38.50) on Monday. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,225 ($31.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,869 ($40.55).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 145.10 ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 133.40 ($1.89) by GBX 11.70 ($0.17). The business had revenue of GBX 152.56 billion during the quarter. Spectris had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 25.86%.

In related news, insider John O’Higgins sold 2,837 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,701 ($38.18), for a total value of £76,627.37 ($108,307.24).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Spectris (SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/spectris-sxs-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt.html.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.