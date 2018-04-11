TheStreet Lowers Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) to D+

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPPI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. 8,583,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,809. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,502.71, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 1,948 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $30,349.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $56,327.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,554 shares of company stock worth $4,072,872. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

