Speed Mining Service One Day Volume Reaches $990.00 (SMS)

Speed Mining Service (CURRENCY:SMS) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Speed Mining Service has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Speed Mining Service token can now be purchased for $17.26 or 0.00250097 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Speed Mining Service has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $990.00 worth of Speed Mining Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00837163 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014484 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00172614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062181 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Speed Mining Service Profile

Speed Mining Service launched on November 11th, 2017. Speed Mining Service’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,680 tokens. The official website for Speed Mining Service is smscoin.jp/en. Speed Mining Service’s official Twitter account is @Speed_Mining and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Speed Mining Service Token Trading

Speed Mining Service can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Speed Mining Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Speed Mining Service must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Speed Mining Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

