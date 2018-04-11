Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPRO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

