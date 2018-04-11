Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,300

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 6,100 ($86.22) to GBX 6,300 ($89.05) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPX. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,010 ($84.95) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,530 ($92.30) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($84.81) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($80.57) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,500 ($77.74) to GBX 5,700 ($80.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,167.27 ($87.17).

LON:SPX traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 5,695 ($80.49). 97,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 4,681 ($66.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,155 ($87.00).

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jane Kingston bought 1,500 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,645 ($79.79) per share, with a total value of £84,675 ($119,681.98).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

