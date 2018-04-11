Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 6,530 ($92.30) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating and set a GBX 6,350 ($89.75) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,200 ($87.63) to GBX 6,500 ($91.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,500 ($77.74) to GBX 5,700 ($80.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,100 ($86.22) to GBX 6,300 ($89.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,410 ($90.60) to GBX 6,580 ($93.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,167.27 ($87.17).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 5,710 ($80.71) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 4,681 ($66.16) and a one year high of GBX 6,155 ($87.00).

In other news, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,645 ($79.79) per share, with a total value of £84,675 ($119,681.98).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

