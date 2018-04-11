Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

News stories about Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spirit AeroSystems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.3284350015154 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of SPR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.17. 1,035,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,319. The stock has a market cap of $9,084.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

Spirit AeroSystems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.84.

In related news, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 1,100 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $100,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Edward Brown sold 5,500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $507,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/spirit-aerosystems-spr-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.