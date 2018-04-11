Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.37% of Spok worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Spok by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spok by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Spok by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.28, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.54. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.77 million during the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

Spok announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the Wireless communications provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOK. ValuEngine raised Spok from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

