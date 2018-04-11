SportsCoin (CRYPTO:SPORT) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, SportsCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One SportsCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SportsCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $34.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013950 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WMCoin (WMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SportsCoin Profile

SPORT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. The official website for SportsCoin is www.thesportscoin.com. SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin.

SportsCoin Coin Trading

SportsCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase SportsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportsCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

