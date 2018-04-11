Sprouts (SPRTS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sprouts has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $5,104.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032297 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00668965 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023329 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002310 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022767 BTC.

PX (PX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sprouts Profile

Sprouts (CRYPTO:SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 5,615,879,023,392 coins. Sprouts’ official website is sproutscommunity.wordpress.com. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sprouts is an SHA256D based hybrid proof of work and proof of stake crypto currency. “

Sprouts Coin Trading

Sprouts can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sprouts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sprouts and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.