SRT Marine Systems (SRT) Stock Price Up 0%

SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT)’s share price rose 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.35). Approximately 1,749,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 709% from the average daily volume of 216,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.35).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.06) price target on shares of SRT Marine Systems in a research note on Wednesday.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, formerly Software Radio Technology plc, is engaged in the marine technology business. The Company’s principal activity includes development and supply of automatic identification system (AIS)-based maritime domain awareness technologies, and derivative product and system solutions for use in a range of maritime applications from safety and security to fishery management and environment protection.

